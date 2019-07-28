Name new Filey development and be in with a chance of winning £200

McCarthy and Stone is looking for a name to call its new Filey development on Church Cliff Drive.

With construction due to start imminently, the company is appealing to local residents to enter a competition to name the retirement living scheme.

The winning entrant of the ‘What’s in a Name’ competition will be granted the opportunity to attend the official opening of the retirement community as well as receiving a cheque for £200.

Liz Green, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone North East, said: “We are inviting people from the local area to suggest an appropriate name for our forthcoming collection of bungalows.

“We are looking for a name which will be relevant to the local community; and it can be anything from suggestions honouring local landmarks or scenery, to names that incorporate elements of the area’s rich history.

“To be in with a chance of naming McCarthy and Stone’s new development and to win £200 all you have to do is email mccarthyandstone@mccann.com with your suggested development name and the reason behind it.”

The deadline for entries is Friday, August 16.