Pulsar builds sales in southern hemisphere

Simon Rehill, general manager of Filey-based Pulsar Instruments Plc, has been travelling the southern hemisphere.

He has been catching up with some of the company’s trusted partners in the Antipodes and South Africa.

During his trip he met with SKC in South Africa, Accurate Instruments in New Zealand and Acoustic Research Labs in Australia.

Pulsar Instruments Plc designs, manufactures and supplies world-leading occupational noise measurement solutions for businesses across the world.

Pulsar has identified markets in Asia and Australasia as offering some of the greatest growth potential for its products.

It has seen particularly strong growth in India and Thailand in the last year where demand for UK made products still appears to be strong. It is also expecting growth in emerging markets.

Simon, who started out with Pulsar as export sales manager, said: “I primarily joined Pulsar to help support our international distributor network and our growing worldwide business. It’s great to put this into practice by visiting as many of our overseas partners as possible.”