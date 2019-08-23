Adult learners across North Yorkshire celebrate outstanding GCSE results

Adult learners across North Yorkshire are celebrating after securing outstanding GCSE results.

In the seventh year that North Yorkshire County Council’s adult learning and skills service has offered a comprehensive range of GCSE English and maths courses, they saw 83 per cent achievement overall.

In GCSE maths 56 per cent of learners achieved a grade 9 to 4 and results for GCSE English were very positive with 74 per cent achieving a grade 9 to 4.

More than 600 adult learners sign up for the free maths and English courses with the service every year.

County Councillor Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Education and Skills, said: "Congratulations to all of our adult learners who achieved their goals, it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and students.

“Recently the service was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted just two years after it was rated as ‘requires improvement’ and this was driven by an increase in the proportion of adult learners who complete their qualifications.

“Our aim is to help adults gain the skills and qualifications they need to be successful in employment. These recent results show it’s never too late to learn and improve your skills to get to where you want to be.”

To view the full list of courses, free taster classes and eligibility criteria visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/adultlearning