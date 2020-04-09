Coronavirus death toll in Yorkshire rises by more than 50 as England fatalities reach 7,248

The total number of coronavirus patients confirmed to have died at Yorkshire hospitals has risen by 52, NHS England has confirmed.

It brings the number of people who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 at Yorkshire hospitals to 508.

NHS staff wearing protective gear (photo: Steve Parsons / PA Wire).

NHS England said that the total number of people who have died in English hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus is 7,248, a rise of 765 on the figure announced on Wednesday.

The patients were aged between 24 and 103-years old. Some 43 of the 765 patients (aged between 33 and 99 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

There have been 52 new coronavirus deaths confirmed at Yorkshire hospitals, accurate as of 5pm on Wednesday, April 8.

The latest number of confirmed deaths by hospital trusts in Yorkshire is as follows:

Airedale NHS Foundation Trust - 5

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - 4

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - 2

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust - 7

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - 2

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust - 1

Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust - 1

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust - 6

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust - 4

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust - 2

The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust - 4

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - 6

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - 4

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - 4

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust - 0

___________________________________

