Give a Helping Hand to Saint Catherine's as it needs to raise £11,000 a day

Can you give a Helping Hand to your local hospice, Saint Catherine's, as it needs to find extra cash in this leap year ?

The Scarborough News and its sister titles on the Yorkshire Coast and in Ryedale are running a campaign throughout 2020 to support Saint Catherine's.

Our Helping Hand campaign aims to raise cash and awareness of the charity, which needs £11,000 a day to continue to provide its services, across a huge area.

This year, a leap year, it needs to find even more, which is where our campaign comes in.

With 366 days in 2020, the campaign is aimed at raising the money needed to fund the hospice’s extra 24 hours of care. And we are also raising awareness of the charity and the work it does.

Saint Catherine’s runs 16 specialist services to patients, their families and loved ones – with all services provided free of charge.

The charity looks after people with terminal illnesses, both in the hospice and in their own homes.

For 35 years, Saint Catherine’s has provided vital support for people in the local community. Services are provided across a 1,600 square mile area including Scarborough, Whitby, Ryedale, Filey, Hunmanby, Bridlington and Driffield.

“Saint Catherine’s certainly has a very special place in the heart of the community – and in mine,” said chief executive Mike Wilkerson.

Only a third of the charity’s funding comes from NHS commissioners.

Mike said: “We rely heavily on our wonderful community to raise money to ensure the hospice can continue to care for local people. Simply put, we could not do what we do without you.

“It takes a community to make a hospice – and we value each and every contribution that comes in to us. I really can’t emphasise that enough. Every donation makes a real difference to patients and their families.”