Helping Hand appeal: Here's how you can donate money to help Saint Catherine's this year

The Helping Hand campaign, run by The Scarborough News and its sister titles throughout 2020, aims to raise money for Saint Catherine's, as well as shine a light on all the wonderful work the charity does for the local community.

To fund the 16 services the charity provides across Scarborough, Whitby, Ryedale, Filey, Hunmanby, Bridlington and Driffield, it needs to raise £11,000 a day.

Our campaign aims to raise extra cash needed this leap year

And so, with 366 days in 2020, our campaign is aimed at raising the money needed to fund the hospice’s extra 24 hours of care.

Your cash donation, however big or small, will be gratefully received.

Donating is easy: simply visit the Helping Hand campaign page on JustGiving HERE.

Or if you prefer, you can call 01723 378406 and make a donation.

How about raising cash from an event you’re doing - maybe from a bike ride, a coffee morning, a sponsored toddle ?

For more about the charity visit its website HERE.