Holiday accommodation in Filey complying with Government order to close

Holiday accommodation owners in Filey are doing their bit to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Filey and District Tourism Association says, as far as it is aware, all of its members are complying with the Government’s order to shut, made last month to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

There had been claims on social media over the weekend that there was a business in the area which seemed to be letting holiday makers stay.

Filey and District Tourism Assocaition posted on its Facebook page: “All of our members were contacted by the committee requesting they close in the interest of public safety and to support the battle against the spread of Covid-19, unless providing essential services.

“This contact was made in the days before the Government ordered the closure of accommodation providers.

“To the best of our knowledge, all of our members are complying with this, however if anyone knows differently, we ask that you please notify the relevant authorities.

“Thank you to everyone who is following the Government rules for social distancing and are doing all the right things at this difficult time - if we all pull together, we’ll get through this and we’ll all be able to enjoy Filey again sooner rather than later.”

Hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, holiday rentals, campsites and boarding houses have all been ordered to close until further notice.

The exceptions include where people live in these while their primary residence is unavailable, or they live in them in permanently.

Critical workers and non-UK residents who are unable to travel to their country of residence can continue to stay in hotels or similar, and people who are unable to move into a new home due to the current restrictions can also stay at hotels.

Where these places are providing rooms to support homeless and other vulnerable people such as those who cannot safely stay in their home, through arrangements with local authorities and other public bodies, they may remain open.

Those attending a funeral will be able to use hotels when returning home would be impractical. Hotels are also allowed to host blood donation sessions.

People who are living permanently in caravan parks may continue to do so.

