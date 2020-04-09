Latest coronavirus cases in Yorkshire released as UK death toll nears 8,000

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Yorkshire has risen to 3,824, according to figures released by Public Health England.

That is an increase of 334 on the previous day.

Testing for coronavirus (photo: Ben Birchall / PA Wire).

In the UK confirmed cases have risen by 4,344 in the past 24 hours.

The total of confirmed cases in the UK is 65,077 cases.

This data is correct as of 9am on Thursday, April 9.

There have been 7,978 deaths in the UK.

The list of Yorkshire cases in full:

Barnsley 248

Bradford 278

Calderdale 119

Doncaster 170

East Riding 150

Hull (Kingston upon Hull) 74

Kirklees 255

Leeds 437

North East Lincolnshire 58

North Lincolnshire 71

North Yorkshire 352

Rotherham 262

Sheffield 1,020

Wakefield 229

York 101

_______________

Editor’s note: first and foremost - and rarely have I written down these words with more sincerity - I hope this finds you well.

Almost certainly you are here because you value the quality and the integrity of the journalism produced by The Yorkshire Post’s journalists - almost all of which live alongside you in Yorkshire, spending the wages they earn with Yorkshire businesses - who last year took this title to the industry watchdog’s Most Trusted Newspaper in Britain accolade.

And that is why I must make an urgent request of you: as advertising revenue declines, your support becomes evermore crucial to the maintenance of the journalistic standards expected of The Yorkshire Post. If you can, safely, please buy a paper or take up a subscription. We want to continue to make you proud of Yorkshire’s National Newspaper but we are going to need your help.

Postal subscription copies can be ordered by calling 0330 4030066 or by emailing subscriptions@jpimedia.co.uk. Vouchers, to be exchanged at retail sales outlets - our newsagents need you, too - can be subscribed to by contacting subscriptions on 0330 1235950 or by visiting www.localsubsplus.co.uk where you should select The Yorkshire Post from the list of titles available.

If you want to help right now, download our tablet app from the App / Play Stores. Every contribution you make helps to provide this county with the best regional journalism in the country.

Sincerely. Thank you.

James Mitchinson

Editor