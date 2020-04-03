Number of coronavirus deaths in UK now 3,605 after 684 confirmed dead

A further 684 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

3,605 people who were hospitalised in the UK and tested positive for Covid-19 have died, Public Health England confirmed.

This figure is correct as of 5pm on Thursday, April 2.

As of 9am 3 April, 173,784 people have been tested.

A total of 38,168 people have tested positive.

These figures are correct as of 9am on Friday, April 3.

A further 684 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

A total of 11,764 tests were carried out yesterday in England.

Testing capacity for inpatient care in England currently stands at 12,799 tests per day.