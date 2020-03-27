Public urged to 'stay home' this weekend by Scarborough Council and police

Scarborough Council’s deputy leader says she is hoping for a miserable seaside weekend to encourage people to stay away from the borough’s beaches.

Cllr Liz Colling said that she hopes there is no repeat of the scenes last weekend when people flocked to the seaside despite being warned to stay at home.

A busy Filey last weekend.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the message to people was simple.

“Stay home, save lives,” she said.

“I want the weather to be wet, windy and cold, a miserable weekend so that people stay home and keep themselves and others safe.

“I believe North Yorkshire Police will be doing checks on the A64 to stop people coming in but my thinking is that if you have to drive to the beach to exercise then is that really local to you?

“Exercise in your local area, stay at home and you will save lives. I can’t say that enough.”

North Yorkshire Police has also urged people not to visit popular locations in the county for exercise.

Chief Inspector Ed Haywood-Noble said: “Earlier this week, the Government announced significant changes to our way of life, instructing us to stay at home and only make essential journeys.

“We do not want to see people travelling to beauty spots in rural areas for exercise or any other reason. In particular, do not arrange to meet up with family or friends. Instead, take your exercise near your home, with members of your household.

“And whether you’re in a car or on a motorcycle, do not go out ‘just for a drive’ or a ride in the countryside. What if you break down, or have a crash? You are putting lives at risk.

“So this weekend, officers across rural North Yorkshire will again be stopping vehicles and asking motorists where they are going, why they are going there, and reminding them of the message to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Andy Wilson, chief executive of the North York Moors National Park, also called on people to stay away.

He added: “Do not turn a beauty spot into a virus swap. Follow Government guidance and only travel for essential purposes – which does not include exercise.

“This is the best way to protect everyone from both town and country. Stay home, exercise near home, protect yourselves and reduce the burden on the NHS.”