Scarborough Council reminds people to stay indoors this weekend and not visit borough's rural areas

People are being reminded to stay indoors this weekend to stop the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.

Scarborough Council has reiterated that the social distancing and lockdown measure put in place by the government also applies to the villages in the borough.

Deserted St Thomas Street during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: JPI Media/ Richard Ponter

The council reported earlier this week that more vehicles had been spotted in the car parks of villages, leading to concerns that people were ignoring advice to stay local and not to travel for exercise.

Cllr Tony Randerson, Scarborough Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhoods, said: “Large parts of our borough are quiet, as they should be, but we are hearing that some village residents are still seeing people that don’t live, work or have vulnerable relatives there, parking up for exercise or to look round.

“We have alerted North Yorkshire Police to the information we have received and I’d like to remind people that our car parks, including the ones we operate in villages, remain open only for permit holders and key workers.

“I understand that the rural nature of our villages makes them appealing places to visit, but please save your enjoyment for when this outbreak is over. In the meantime, please stay at home, stay safe and take your daily exercise only in the immediate vicinity of where you live.”

North Yorkshire Police has also called on people not to travel into the North York Moors National Park.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Our officers have been heartened that more and more people are following the Government measures and we need to keep this up to help protect our NHS and save lives.

“Our officers are on regular patrols through towns, villages and rural areas of the North York Moors, and indeed every part of North Yorkshire.

“We are also continuing to engage with motorists to ensure they understand the importance of the ‘stay home, save lives’ message.

“We hope that this weekend will continue to show fewer people heading out into the North York Moors.”