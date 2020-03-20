This Scarborough 100-year-old has lived through one pandemic and a world war: Here's her inspirational advice on the coronavirus crisis

An inspirational Scarborough woman who has already survived one pandemic and a world war says people need to “be sensible and help each other” to get through the coronavirus crisis.

Anne Parkinson was born in April 1919 during an influenza pandemic and just months after the end of World War I.

Her youngest daughter Dorothea Newham said her mother is proving a reassuring presence during the current situation and has some wise words to share.

“In these frightening times it is a real help to our family to know our much loved matriarch survived the last pandemic and a world war and is still here to be an example to us,” she said.

Talking to her mother about the coronavirus outbreak, Dorothea said: “She’s been very philosophical about it.

“As far as she is concerned, bad things happen and what we have to do is be sensible and not panic.

Anne Parkinson with her three daughters celebrating her 100th birthday last year.

“She says we’re all in the same situation and people just need to care about and help each other and love each other.

“Things went back to normal before and they’ll go back to normal again.”

Mrs Parkinson, now 100, was born in Blackburn and qualified as a tailor.

She married her husband Desmond when she was 19 and worked alongside him running several different businesses including a cafe, pub, dog groomers and post office.

Anne Parkinson with her message from the Queen last year.

The family moved to Filey in 1965 to run some holiday flats and Mrs Parkinson now lives in Scarborough.

She has three daughters - Eveline, Rachel and Dorothea - seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren, with a tenth due any day.

“She’s still as on the ball as she’s always been,” said Dorothea.

“She’s always had a real passion for life and is a very positive person.”

Anne Parkinson with her daughter Eveline, granddaughter Sarah, granddaughter Jemma, great granddaughter Robyn, great grandaughter Daniella and great great granddaughter Emily.

Despite vision problems, Mrs Parkinson crochets every day.

“She focuses on what she can do and what she can appreciate,” said Dorothea.