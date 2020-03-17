Tour de Yorkshire is postponed this year due to coronavirus

This year's Tour de Yorkshire has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the fight against the spread of coronavirus, Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) have made the joint decision to postpone the 2020 Tour de Yorkshire and Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race.

The event is one of the best supported races in the cycling calendar but the safety of everyone involved from the athletes to the spectators must be the number one priority, say the organisers.

This year's event would have been the first not to feature Scarborough as a stage finish, but stage one was due to start in Beverley and pass through several coastal towns before finishing in Redcar.

The sixth edition of the annual cycle race was scheduled to take place between April 30 and May 4.

Organisers say a key factor in the decision-making process was the consideration of the additional burden that such a large-scale event places on the emergency services and local authority partners.

Peter Box CBE, Chair of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “The race is a great spectacle, but we all know that the health and well-being of everyone across the region, and the country, is frankly more important than a sporting event. Our attention now turns to supporting those tourism businesses across the region, many still reeling from the floods, during this unprecedented crisis.”

Welcome to Yorkshire, ASO and British Cycling are working with the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) to find alternative dates in the international cycling calendar for the race to take place.

Welcome to Yorkshire says it understands the impact that postponing the race will have on the tourism industry across the region. "This early decision gives us the opportunity to focus our efforts on how we can support businesses at this time and continue to promote the region as a destination to visit going forward."