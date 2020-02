Can you give a Helping Hand to your local hospice, Saint Catherine's ?

The Scarborough News and its sister titles have launched a new campaign, online and in print, to help the charity.

Nurses at the hospice

Every day, it needs to raise £11,000 to continue to provide its services, across a huge area. And this leap year, with the extra day, it needs even more.

That's where our Helping Hand campaign comes in.

How to donate to the Helping Hand campaign

Watch the video on this story to find out more.