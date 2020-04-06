Yorkshire charity's plan to keep rural areas connected and creative in lockdown

A daily arts service to help people in rural communities feeling connected and creative during the lockdown has been launched by a North Yorkshire charity.

Rural Arts, based in Thirsk, launched RADISH (Rural Arts Daily Inspiration while Staying at Home) last month after cancelling all its planned activities for the coming weeks and months.

The charity's temporary closure meant postponing 19 performances and more than 100 visual arts workshops as well as a handful of screenings and two exhibitions.

The new daily service includes sharing profiles of local artists, many of whom are self-employed and face an uncertain future, as well as a ‘Pay What You Can’ visual arts workshop delivered online.

Read more: Tracy Brabin: 'The next generation of Stormzys and Maxine Peakes cannot go undiscovered due to Covid-19's impact on the arts'



Chief executive officer Max May said: “We have to do what we can. It’s not safe currently to meet in person – for our customers or our staff – so we’ve had to think: what can we do from home – from our bedrooms and living rooms – to try and help?”

Some £15,000 had been commissioned in artist fees by Rural Arts, which has had to put nearly all its own staff on furlough, when its usual activities were suspended.

But Mr May promised to "find a way to pay these fees, whether or not the work can be rescheduled".

He said: "What’s needed going forward, in my opinion, is a whole lot of learning. Learning to make sure that when – not if, but when – something like this happens again, the creative industries, the public and the Government are in a much better position to respond quickly and effectively.

"Arts Council England’s announced £200m in emergency funding and others like the Federation of Small Businesses have been absolutely vital in lobbying and clarifying the situation with central government. Without them, small organisations like ourselves would be lost."