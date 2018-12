Pictures show the Londesborough Picture House Theatre on Westborough in 1952 where the newly released British film comedy Fathers Doing Fine starring the late Richard Attenborough and Sid James was showing.

The Londesborough closed and was demolished in 1959.

From 1871 to 1914 it was one of Scarborough’s major theatres.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection. For reprints telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-181112-115751050.