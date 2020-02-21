Filey the finishing line for the charity Great Yorkshire Bike Ride: Here's how to take part

Filey is to be the finish point for this year’s Great Yorkshire Bike Ride, a 70-mile charity ride through Yorkshire’s gorgeous countryside.

On Saturday June 13, around 2,000 cyclists will depart from Wetherby and wind their way through the Howardian Hills and Yorkshire Wolds to the finish line in Filey.

Book your place for the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride

The Great Yorkshire Bike Ride, which has been held for over 35 years, is hoping to break the £3m fundraising barrier this year, with money being raised through rider sponsorship.

The money will be split between a number of Yorkshire charities, including Heart Research UK, The Candlelighters Trust, Wetherby Lions, Phys Cap Ryedale & District MENCAP, Yorkshire Cancer Research, Hollybank Trust and Jennyruth Workshops.

John Taylorson MBE, who founded the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride, said: “When the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride was founded over 35 years ago, we never could have imagined that it would have grown to this size and be supporting so many amazing charities.

“This year, we are hoping to smash another milestone and raise our three-millionth pound – it really would be a fantastic achievement and will go such a long way to assist these wonderful charities in the amazing work that they do.

“You don’t need to be a really experienced cyclist to take part – the beauty of the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride is that it’s incredibly friendly and sociable. Everyone can get involved and help us raise as much money as possible.

Riders will be supported by professional back-up and medical support, with regular refreshment stops and lunch provided.

Registrations costs £22, or £32 with transport from Filey back to Wetherby to save those aching legs (limited availability).

For more information about the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride, or to register your place, please visit https://heartresearch.org.uk/gybr/

If you would be interested in volunteering at the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride, please contact Rachel at Heart Research UK by email at rachel@heartresearch.org.uk