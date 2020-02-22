Here comes a £126,950 Aston Martin roadster

NOW here’s a vehicle to warm you up on a dark wintry weekend – a new model from Aston Martin.

This is the Vantage Roadster, an open-top version of the model which was launched in 2018.

The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

Order now and you may have it by June in time for the warmer, open-top weather. Performance: 190mph, 3.7 seconds to touch 60mph. Price: £126,950 compared to £114,850 for the Coupe.

The Roadster is said to share the Coupe’s absolute commitment to driving thrills. It is powered by Aston Martin’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo 510PS/685Nm V8 engine and linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Weight increases by just 60kg compared with the Coupe, thanks to a new, lighter Z-fold roof mechanism. The chassis has been modified to cope.

As you may expect from such a revered sports car, it has a choice of Sport, Sport Plus and Track chassis modes.

The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

While Vantage Roadster mirrors the Coupe’s exceptional tactility, pace and cornering performance, the design of the body is very much its own. The tautly tailored fabric hood features a compact powered Z-fold mechanism that rises or lowers in 6.8 seconds and can be used at up to 31mph.

In fact, the roof is the fastest to open or close of any automatic automotive convertible system. It also folds away neatly to create a seamless rear profile with minimal impact on the Roadster’s luggage space. Indeed, with a boot capacity of 200 litres, it is possible to stow a full-sized golf bag and accessories.

Aston Martin president and chief executive officer Dr Andy Palmer said of the Vantage Roadster: “For many, driving with the roof down is the true definition of the sports car experience as it brings your senses to life. Vantage has always delivered the purest of thrills, but in Roadster form that adrenaline rush is set to go to the next level”.

Matt Becker, Aston Martin chief engineer, said: “Convertible sports cars are often seen as compromised when compared to their Coupe equivalents, but the Vantage Roadster remains dedicated true to its mission of delivering precise, agile and expressive handling dynamics combined with stonking straight-line performance.”

The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster