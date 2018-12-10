Here’s our selection of ethical stocking fillers for Christmas

The annual scramble for Christmas presents is well and truly underway. Fiona Evans rummages around for ethical stocking fillers.

Feeling frazzled? Does the Christmas spirit seem to be getting lost in the chaos that besieges the festive prelude?

Wooden Beard Comb and Cover.

Then these ethical gifts are sure to restore your sense of seasonal goodwill.

Christmas with a conscience has never been easier, whether you want your present to be kind to the environment, ensure it has been fairly traded or know that buying it is helping someone to build a better life.

Whoever your gift is for, guilt-free shopping means festive joy all round; everyone’s a winner.

Here’s a taste of what’s on offer this year.

Moomins: The Invisible Child and The Fir Tree.

1 Cafédirect Christmas Blend of Batch Roasted Coffee

What better way to herald Christmas morning than with a cup of organic coffee?

While the little people in your life explore Santa’s latest offerings, sit down, take a breather and enjoy waking up the Fairtrade way.

Cafédirect is the UK’s first and largest Fairtrade hot drinks brand and additionally invests 50 per cent of its profits back into the grower communities responsible for its coffee.

Handmade paisley pencil case.

Through the Cafédirect Producers’ Foundation real support in sustainable agriculture is available so that its growers can carry on producing delicious coffee.

The distinctive Fairtrade Mark means the ingredients within a product are made by people who are paid fairly for their hard work.

RRP: £4.99

Where to buy: Ethical Superstore, Ocado, Oxfam and Amazon, plus many high-street retailers including Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Tesco.

Stockholm Ecoffee cup.

2 Co-op Irresistible Winter Dessert Collection (Chocolates)

The Co-op was the first, and continues to be, the only retailer to use Fairtrade certified cocoa in all its own brands.

This tempting collection features spectacular festive flavours including sticky toffee pudding, double chocolate fondant and Christmas pudding chocolate treats.

Whether you plan to share or squirrel them away to enjoy alone, prepare for an indulgent celebration with these exquisite flavours sourced from the finest ingredients.

RRP: £6

Where to buy: Co-op

Handmade paisley pencil case.

3 Wooden Beard Comb and Cover

There’s no excuse for unkempt facial hair with this vintage-inspired beard comb, carved by artisans working with Sasha in Kolkata, India.

The rustic wooden comb comes in a hand-stitched leather pouch, screen-printed by hand with an iconic statement moustache.

Sasha is a fair trade, not-for-profit marketing organisation for craftspeople and producers from across India. It has been working with artisans and craft communities in Kolkata since 1978.

£9

Where to buy: Traidcraft

4 Moomins: The Invisible Child and The Fir Tree

This lovely hardback book is part of a partnership between Oxfam and Moomin Characters to raise funds for Oxfam projects supporting women and girls worldwide.

The Invisible Child is a short story by Moomin creator, Tove Jansson, about a little girl who turns invisible after being badly treated by the woman supposedly caring for her.

She is given a place to stay at the Moominhouse and, when shown warmth, kindness and respect by the Moomin family, she gradually reappears and regains her place in the world.

The book, which is produced from Forest Stewardship Council certified paper, also includes a second story - The Fir Tree.

£4.99

Where to buy: Oxfam Online Shop

5 Handmade Paisley Pencil Case

Handmade by Aspiration, India, using cotton paisley fabric with contrasting piping and tassel, this Fairtrade certified pencil case is the perfect size for essentials.

Aspiration International is an Indian fair trading organisation that advocates for the welfare of artisans and their families by improving economic and social prosperity and providing fair wages.

It helps bring people out of poverty by enabling groups of artisans to stand on their own by giving them long-term, interest-free personal loans for their development, raw materials and education.

The pencil case is part of the Sourced by Oxfam collection, which features a range of products that are all ethically sourced, and benefit the supplier’s local community and Oxfam projects worldwide.

£4.99

Where to buy: Oxfam Online Shop

6 Stockholm Ecoffee Cup

Revolutionise your drinking habits with this stylish reusable Ecoffee cup which is also part of the Sourced by Oxfam collection.

Made from naturally sterile bamboo, it features a no-drip silicon lid.

Less than one per cent of takeaway coffee cups get recycled due to their plastic content, so this little gem offers an opportunity to enjoy a coffee while doing your bit to save the planet.

It’s even packaged in a giftable recycled card box.

£8.99

Where to buy: Oxfam Online Shop