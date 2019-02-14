Public swimming baths drew water direct from the sea

View looking up Blands Cliff from Foreshore Road. The building to the right where Corrigan’s amusement arcade now stands was the public sea water baths.

Inside, ‘a tidal swimming bath’ drew its tepid water directly piped from the sea. There were ‘dressing boxes’ for at least 50 bathers, a ladies’ plunge bath, and hot and cold showers. The row of terraced buildings in the centre of the picture is Bath Terrace. To the left is a refreshment business called the Sheffield Arms.

