Railway Tavern, Hunmanby began life as a small holding

Picture shows the Railway Tavern in Sands Lane, Hunmanby, which began life as a small holding back in the 18th century when the farmer who owned the building obtained a licence to sell beer.

When Butlins Holiday Camp opened in 1945 and with relatively little entertainment in the camp complex itself, hiking parties were organised on fine days. They would hike down Sands Lane calling in at the Tavern for refreshments.

In 1952 the Railway Tavern obtained a spirits licence and in recent years has undergone renovation and modernisation.

