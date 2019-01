This picture shows a view alongside Sandside.

The properties on the left of the image have long since gone. The building centre right still stands today. It was renovated in the late 1990s by Dave Simpson and Fred Normandale and won a building design award in 2000. The competition was run in association with Scarborough Council, Scarborough Civic Society and the Scarborough Evening News.

