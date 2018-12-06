The days when you could hop on a tram in Scarborough

This picture shows a couple of trams in service on Falsgrave.

The tram on the left is heading towards West Pier and the one on the right Falsgrave Road.

Edmundson Electricity Company began construction of Scarborough’s tramway system and by 1904, Scarborough had fives miles of tram lines at a cost of £96,000. By agreement Scarborough Corporation was entitled to half the profits when they exceeded five per cent running costs and an option to buy the system from 1915 onwards.

With the increasing competition from motor vehicles the corporation closed down the service in 1931 with the last tram leaving West Pier at 11pm on September 30 arriving at its depot off Scalby Road fifteen minutes later.

For reprints telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-180312-125102050.