Try this perfect Burns Night-themed recipe from the Magpie Cafe, Whitby

Scallops, haggis, neaps and tatties - recipe courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients - serves 4

12 King scallops

1 large swede

4 King Edward potatoes

1 haggis

200g butter

Vegetable stock

Chopped parsley

Oil for cooking

Salt and pepper

100ml double cream

1 shot Scotch whisky

Method

Peel and chop the swede into even pieces and place them into a pan, cover with the vegetable stock and bring to the boil.

Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook the swede until tender.

If there is quite a bit of stock in the pan turn up the heat and reduce this by half.

Place both the swede and stock into a food processor and blitz until very smooth adding around 50g of butter and plenty of black pepper.

For the potatoes, peel and evenly dice the potatoes (about 1-2 cm square) heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan and add approximately 100g of butter.

Melt the butter before adding the cubed potatoes, season with plenty of salt and black pepper.

Reduce the heat to low and cook the potatoes slowly tossing the pan frequently to move the potatoes to achieve an even golden brown colour. Once cooked remove them from the pan and drain on kitchen paper and set aside to keep warm.

For the scallops and haggis, heat a frying pan and add a little oil.

Place in the scallops and over a high heat sear for one minute, turn the scallops over and sear for a further minute.

Remove the scallops and keep warm.

Using the same pan crumble the haggis into the pan and add 50g of butter and chopped parsley, sauté the haggis until it is piping hot and slightly crispy.

While the haggis is cooking in a pan heat the cream and add the whisky, remove the pan from the heat and using a stick blender froth up the cream to a smooth foam.

To serve, place a good spoonful of pureed swede onto each plate and drag the spoon through it, sit on the scallops then scatter the potatoes onto the plates followed by the haggis and finally add a good spoonful of whisky foam.

Dress the plate with some fresh herbs and serve.