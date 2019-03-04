86-mile walk to Filey for Yorkshire Cancer Research

Chris Hewitt, a porter at St James’s Hospital, has organised an 86-mile walk in Filey to raise money for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

He is taking the challenge in memory of his beloved wife Gill who sadly passed away from cancer.

Joined by some of his colleagues the walk will take place over five days, starting at St James’s Hospital on Monday 29 April and finishing in Filey on Friday 3 May – the date of the 16th anniversary of his wife’s death.

The finishing line is where Chris spends a lot of his time at his caravan

The community in Filey is getting as many people involved as possible and have arranged free fish and chips for everyone who takes part in the walk, as well as a buffet on the evening of arrival in a local pub that Chris visits often.

Chris said: “If anyone wants to walk any of the way with me I would be so grateful to you.”

For more information on taking part in any stage of the sponsored walk email christopher.hewitt2@nhs.net.

To sponsor Chris visit: https://yorkshirecancer.everydayhero.com/uk/walk-for-gill.