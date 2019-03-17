Cleveland Way print sale for rescue teams

Sales of a new limited edition print of the Cleveland Way National Trail, which ends/starts at Filey, will raise funds for two mountain rescue teams.

Well-known Great Ayton landscape photographer Joe Cornish has donated the official photograph marking the 50th anniversary of the Cleveland Way which will be celebrated on Friday 24 May.

A series of 50 prints from the photograph will be sold with all profits being donated to both the Cleveland and Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Teams.

In addition a further 1,000 greetings cards depicting the same image will also go on sale at the same outlets, with profits from each card sale also being donated to the mountain rescue teams.

Both mountain rescue teams are entirely self-funded and run by volunteers.

Joe Cornish said: “The Cleveland Way is the second oldest and one of the most loved of our great National Trails.

“This image frames a section on which I have walked countless times on my way to the Wainstones.”

Malcolm Hodgson, National Trail officer said: “With so many walkers and runners enjoying the Cleveland Way, it’s very apt that the two charities that work so hard to keep people safe should benefit from this year’s anniversary celebrations.”