Collectors going wild for RSPB puffin badge

A pin badge created to mark the 50th anniversary of RSPB Bempton Cliffs has got avid collectors going wild.

The special badge, featuring a puffin, has been in demand since its launch at the beginning of the month, with collectors across the country inundating the RSPB team with requests for it.

One of the first to add the badge to her collection was Wendy Knipe, from Filey.

Wendy has been a collector since around 2006 when she bought her first RSPB badge – a blackbird – from the Bempton Cliffs reserve. She now has around 1,300 RSPB badges featuring all kinds of wildlife.

Scott Davison-Smith, visitor operations manager said: “We knew the new badge would be popular but we’ve been surprised at the level of interest.

“In the short term we’ve had to limit purchases to one per person so as not to disappoint visitors who’ll be making a trip here later in the year.

“These badges may only be small but they play a big part in our fundraising efforts. In 2016-17, sales of them brought in over £500,000 and 70p from every £1 raised goes towards our conservation work.

“They really do help save nature and those that buy them can wear them with pride.”