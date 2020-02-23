Double-decker bus crashes into telegraph pole in Filey

A double-decker bus crashed into a telegraph pole in Filey.

It happened on Scarborough Road at about 4.30pm on Friday, February 23.

The bus hit the pole and a number of parked cars.

Three passengers were on board the bus at the time.

No injuries were reported to the police.

North Yorkshire Police believe that a man bravely ran after the bus and pulled the emergency stop button to bring it to a halt.

Highways were at the scene clearing up debris and BT engineers were also present to carry out repairs.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference NYP-21022020-0358.