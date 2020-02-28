In Court: These people were sentenced by Scarborough magistrates in mid-February

The following people were sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates' Court in mid-February.

Addresses are Scarborough unless stated. The number refers to age, not house number.

February 10

James Charles Sidney Cole, 30, c/o Winston Court, Norton, Malton: fined £150 and ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs, for drunk and disorderly behaviour and resisting a police constable, at Yorkersgate, Malton.

Lewis Alan William Jasper, 28, of Eastborough: restraining orders made, and fined £200 and ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs, for sending two emails that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, to the Dean Road offices of Scarborough Council.

Sharon Virr, 46, of Prospect Road: community order made, including 100 hours' unpaid work over 12 months and ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs, for failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances that would affect entitlement to Carer's Allowance.

David Anthony Wood, 29, of Dean Road: community order made, including exclusion order, fined £100 and ordered to pay £120 compensation, for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, breaching a conditional discharge order and original offence of theft.

Heidi Laura McKee, 31, of Langdale Road: fined £500 and ordered to pay £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs, for dishonestly failing to promply notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances which would affect entitlement to Carer's Allowance.

Neil Coulson, 45, of Trafalgar Square: fined £150 and ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs, for entering as a trespasser part of a building, namely the outbuilding, in Filey Road, Scarborough, with intent to steal.

Richard Daniel Pople, 39, of Burnside, Eastfield: community order made, including exclusion requirement from the three stores and rehabilitation activity requirement, and ordered to pay £13 compensation, for stealing two bottles of wine, worth £13, from Sainsbury's, breaching a community order, and original offences of stealing £5 wine from Costcutter at Newby, stealing two bottles of wine, worth £13.98, from Spar Stores in Falsgrave Road, damaging a rubbish bin and memorial plaque at Woodlands Crematorium, and failing to surrender to custody.

Jamie Robert Wells, 39, of Rothbury Street: fined £150 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs, for entering as a trespasser part of a building, namely the outbuilding, in Filey Road, Scarborough, with intent to steal.

February 13

James Francis David Drydale, 25, of Ingham Close, Whitby: discharged conditionally for 12 months, and ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge, for possessing buprenorphine, a class C controlled drug, at Filey Golf Club.

Rebecca Louise Bonson, 34, of Northwold Road, Eastfield: discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay £366 compensation, for damaging a fire door, to the value of £366.88, at Scarborough Hospital.

Thomas Fletcher Douthwaite, 22, of Dale Edge, Eastfield: jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months, and ordered to carry out 200 hours' unpaid work over 12 months, and to pay £200 compensation, £122 victim surcharge and £325 costs, for intentionally exposing himself, at Strongwood Fields, Eastfield; sexual harm prevention order also made.

Oliver Cedric McCalmont, 27, of North Marine Road: community order revoked and new order made, including rehabilitation acticvity requirement, for failing to comply with requirements of a commuity order, and original offences of, at Scarborough Hospital, assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Janine Richardson, 37, of Valley Road: discharged conditionally for 12 months, and ordered to pay £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs, for stealing cans of Lynx worth £23.92 from Superdrug, Scarborough.