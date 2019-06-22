Leeds man jailed after Yorkshire caravan park attack and dramatic police chase

A Leeds man has been jailed after an attack at a Yorkshire caravan park that led to a dramatic police chase across North Yorkshire.

Kyle Jordon, 29, of Hudson Close, Wetherby, has been jailed after hitting a man on the head with a bottle and fleeing from the police.

Kyle Jordon, 29, has been jailed for an attack at a caravan park near Filey. Photo: North Yorkshire Police.

The attack happened at the Crow's Nest caravan site in Filey happened on Sunday, May 26

It began when Johnson was warned by a bartender about his rowdy behaviour.

He proceeded to assault the woman and push her to the floor.

Another man rushed to the aid of the woman and Johnson hit him over the head with a bottle.

He then attempted to punch a second man.

After, he fled got into his Vauxhall Astra and drove off at high speed towards Scarborough.

During the chase, Johnson veered into the wrong side of the road and into the path of oncoming vehicles.

One had to swerve off the road to avoid a crash.

Officers spotted his car in Eastfield and after seeing the police car, Johnson drove off at speeds of over 100mph along the A64 towards Malton.

His driving meant other motorists had to swerve out of his way as he repeatedly drove at the high speed on the opposite side of the carriage way.

At one point he stopped in the carriageway and proceeded to ram the police car before driving off again.

Eventually, he abandoned his car and tried to make off on foot into the nearby fields.

A 31-year-old woman remained in the car and was arrested.

He was soon arrested by police.

Following his arrest he was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at York Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 28.

Johnson was jailed for three-and-a-half years at York Magistrates on Tuesday, June 18

He has been banned from driving for three years.

