North Yorkshire Police Fraud Awareness Facebook page passes 2000 followers

A Facebook page set up by North Yorkshire Police to help prevent fraud has seen a rapid increase in numbers since its creation six months ago.

The page highlights fraudulent emails and other scams which are currently active in the North Yorkshire area.

It offers people the opportunity to check out information which they believe to be suspicious to help them avoid becoming the victim of criminals

As the Facebook page's latest post said: "Remember, it's better to be aware before it happens, than to pick up the pieces and have the heartache afterwards."

The North Yorkshire Police Fraud Awareness Facebook page: https://northyorkshire.police.uk/staying-safe/fraud