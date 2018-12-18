Police appeal to trace Chinese teenager missing from Scarborough

NORTH Yorkshire Police have issued a national appeal for information after a 17-year-old Chinese girl was reported missing from Scarborough.

Mei Chen has been studying at the International School on the town’s Stepney Road since she arrived in the UK on October 21.

Police said her host family in Scarborough are very concerned for her safety and they reported her missing to the police at 3.04pm on Monday ( Dec 17).

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Following enquiries, it has been established that Mei left her home address at 8.41am on Monday and took a train from Scarborough to York 9.52am.

"She then boarded another train which was heading to London via Peterborough.

"Mei’s host family said she had previously mentioned about travelling to London to see an unknown person she had met online.

"They are worried that she is vulnerable due to her young age and could be taken advantage of.

"British Transport Police are assisting with the missing person inquiry and all other police forces in the UK have been alerted.

"Border and immigration officials have also been notified."

Mei is described as 5ft 1in tall of slim build, with straight black hair just below the shoulder with a fringe.

She was wearing a long black coat with a black back-pack, black leggings and black flat-soled ankle boots .

Anyone with information about Mei Chen’s time in Scarborough, or possible sightings of her in the south of England since Monday morning, is being urged to call police.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12180234144.