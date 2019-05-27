Police chase after two men "cut" and others assaulted in Yorkshire caravan park attack

Police embarked on a high-speed chase of two suspects after another two men were "cut" and others assaulted in a Yorkshire caravan park.

The pursuit happened after an assault near Gristhorpe, Filey on Sunday, May 26.

At about 7.45pm a number of people were assaulted during at Crow's Nest caravan park.

Two men were "cut" during the incident.

One man had cuts to his head.

The other man had cuts to his leg.

Police were unable to confirm if any weapons were used.

The suspects, a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, fled the scene after the incident in a grey Vauxhall Astra in the direction of Scarborough.

Officers spotted them at Saxton on the A64 but they did not stop.

During the chase, police attempted to stop them at Potter Brompton using a stinger device but the car continued to speed away.

At one point, near West Heslerton, the car stopped and reversed into a police car before speeding off again.

It eventually stopped in Scampston.

There, the man ran off from the car into the nearby fields.

He was chased and arrested.

The woman who had stayed in the car was also arrested.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

Motorists who had been driving on the A64 had to drive out of the way to avoid being hit by the Astra.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing to those motorists and to anyone who witnessed the car travelling along the A64 to contact them.

In particular they want to trace the occupants of a black Land Rover Discovery and a white Ford Focus who were travelling into the village of Sherburn.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scarborough CID and quote incident number 12190094916 when passing on information.

