Police in Filey are appealing for information after damage was caused to the windows of a property on Mitford Street.

The incident occurred at 1am on Wednesday November 27.

Police are appealing for any local residents or businesses that may have CCTV covering the routes to and from this location at this time to review for anything that may assist in identifying the offender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 12190217515.