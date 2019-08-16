Police want to identify this man in investigation of attempted fuel theft in Hunmanby

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public's help to identify a male they would like to speak to as part of an investigation into an attempted fuel theft.

On Wednesday August 14 at 11.15pm Watts Mix Concrete located at Hunmanby Industrial Estate was targeted for the 11th time in 4 months.

The 11 large fuel containers. PIC: North Yorkshire Police

A male was disturbed with 11 large fuel containers and made off on foot towards The Pie Bald Inn.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured who may have information about the incident.

Police are also requesting that businesses in the local area to remain vigilant regarding the security at premises on a night time to help with crime prevention.

Anyone with any information which may be able to assist are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 12190149808.