Dalby Forest harvests 3,000 Christmas Trees as festive preparations ramp up this weekend

Staff at Dalby Forest have been working hard over the last few weeks to get 3,000 trees ready for the festive season.

The Forestry England site will retain 500 of the sustainably-grown trees to sell through its visitor centre in Dalby, with the rest being distributed via the national sales centre.

Picking a tree - copyright: Forestry England

Visitors to the forest are encouraged to re-ignite old traditions or develop new ones by visiting as a family to choose their tree.

The trees, which are available from November 30 until December 23, comprise a selection of Norway Spruce, Noble Fir and potted Noble Fir ranging from 4ft to 8ft tall.

Dalby are rightfully proud of their offering. A Forestry England spokesperson “our high-quality trees are Grown in Britain certified - so you can be proud of your superior quality tree.

“With 100 years of forestry experience, our experts can help you choose the right tree for your home.

Don't forget to wrap up warm! - copyright: Forestry England

“The money raised from your Christmas tree helps us maintain the forests for wildlife, for you, and for future generations”

Christmas festivities at Dalby this year will include fire pits, Christmas lighting and refreshing forest walks.

Dalby Forest will also have a stand at the Pickering town Christmas lights switch-on this Saturday, which will include a display of trees, wreaths, holly and mistletoe.