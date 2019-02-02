Dementia advice clinics ‘providing invaluable service’

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has written to local doctors surgeries to express his support and encourage them to make maximum use of Dementia Advice Clinics run by Alzheimer’s Society.

Alzheimer’s Society currently provides two free advice clinics at GP surgeries in the area, including one based in Filey.

The clinic is held at Filey Surgery on Station Avenue on the fourth Thursday of the month between 10am and 1pm.

The service offers appropriate and timely support, guidance and advice to people affected by dementia or worried about their memory.

Mr Hollinrake said “The support that these clinics offer can make a huge difference not only to people living with dementia, but also to their friends and family.”

Gill Cree, services manager from the Alzheimers Society, said “We are grateful to Mr Hollinrake for raising awareness of our clinics.”

Anyone who has concerns about their memory or has received a diagnosis of dementia can get more information and book an appointment by calling 01723 515881 for the Filey clinic.