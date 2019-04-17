Plans submitted for 70 extra-care apartments at Filey

An extra care facility with 70 apartments for elderly residents could be built on the outskirts of Filey.

Not-for-profit housing provider Housing & Care 21 has submitted an application to Scarborough Council to build the development in Scarborough Road.

The site, formerly known as Filey Fields Farm, would be home to 38 one-bedroom apartments and 32 two-bedroom apartments under the plans, with potential residents able to choose whether to rent or enter into a shared ownership agreement.

In its submission to the council Housing & Care 21 states: “Living independently, residents can take comfort from the proximity of extra care staff and the inherent security of the building.

“Residents will benefit from the public facilities and the ad-hoc care available, including the subscription-based emergency call system 24/7.

“The layout also ensures that important landscaping features are provided, including footpaths with seating at regular intervals.

“Careful siting of trees, bushes and shrubs set a particular tone for the whole development, not only helping to screen and frame views but also providing a strong visual cue from Scarborough Road and the public realm beyond.”

The organisation adds that rent levels for properties to be rented/shared ownership will be set by Scarborough Council in conjunction with Housing & Care 21.

As such, all the properties will be considered to be affordable housing.

The plans are now out to consultation.