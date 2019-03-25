Filey burger restaurant Tommy's aims to sell alcohol and put on live music

A burger joint in Filey could soon give its patrons a beer with their beef.

Lauren Taylor, who co-owns Tommy’s in Hope Street with her husband Tommy, has applied to Scarborough Council to sell alcohol and have live music performances at the popular eatery.

Tommy’s opened last year and its brand of American soul food from the heart has been a hit with locals and visitors alike.

Under the application to the council, it states that they would like to supply alcohol for consumption on the premises until 11.30pm every night of the week.

Indoor, live music has been requested from 5pm until 11.30pm.

However, the application adds: “Live music shall be restricted to two performances each month.

“There shall be a maximum of two performers (artist and or duo) and the activities shall be restricted to acoustic/unplugged and amplified acts but not a full band of performing musicians.”

The application is now out to consultation with a closing date for representations of Thursday April 18.

It can be viewed at https://www.scarborough.gov.uk/tommys-notice-application.