Filey RNLI rescue 10m fishing vessel and two crew two miles off Filey Brigg

Filey’s all-weather lifeboat was been called out for the second time in eight days at lunchtime on Friday January 17.

Just after 12.30pm, UK Coastguard (Humber) requested the launch of Filey’s all-weather Mersey class lifeboat (ALB), Keep Fit Association, to the 10 metre fishing vessel, Azalea.

Azalea being towed. Picture: RNLI

Azalea had two people onboard and had a fouled propeller about two miles north of Filey Brigg.

Less than nine minutes after the alert, the ALB launched under the command of Coxswain/ Mechanic Neil Cammish with Alex Harrison, Ian Butler, Fraser Haddington, Liam Frampton and Lewis Frampton as crew.

Within ten minutes of launching, the ALB was alongside the fishing vessel and the decision was made to tow it to Scarborough Harbour where it was safely berthed just after 2pm.

The ALB was back in Filey by about 3pm.

John Ward, Filey Lifeboat Press Officer said: “The Filey coastline is a very popular fishing ground for commercial fishermen.

"Our all-weather lifeboat was quickly on scene to ensure that the two crew members were safe and well, and then towed the boat to Scarborough.

"We had a large number of volunteer crew turn up at the station when the alert was made so many thanks to everyone who assisted.

"We have also already had lots of comments from fishermen and locals on the importance of having an all-weather lifeboat stationed here at Filey.”