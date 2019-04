Filey Youth Club invited Keep Filey Tidy (KFT) to speak to the young people at one of their youth sessions.

Jeannie Williams, founder member and chair of KFT, spoke to the children and found them to be well informed about the issues of litter, the environment, and plastic pollution. Jeannie Williams said: “Youth club members took part in a litter pick around their base at St John’s Church and they have committed to take part in further picks. Well done to all at the club.”