Former Filey Post Office could become the site for a new bar

A new bar could be set to open on the site of Filey’s old Post Office.

Karen Clarkson and Stephen Kirby have applied to Scarborough Borough Council for a premises license for 11 Murray Street.

Until last year the building was home to the town’s Post Office, which moved when the lease expired to the Tourist Information Centre in John Street.

Now, the couple wants to open the vacant building as a bar/bistro that will sell alcohol and food.

They have applied for permission to open from 10am until 11.30pm from Sunday to Thursday and until 00.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Under the plans, alcohol would be sold until 30 minutes before the stated closing time and they are also seeking permission to have live and recorded music.

The application adds: “The premises will operate as a bistro/bar and not a vertical drinking establishment.

“There shall be a minimum number of 35 covers available at all times to negate the need for vertical drinking.”

It adds that cooking will be limited to grilled, baked or hob cooking with no frying or deep frying taking place.

Soundproofing will also be installed in the premises.

The application is now out to consultation. To view the proposals visit www.scarborough.gov.uk.