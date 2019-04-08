Hunmanby girls LOOK to tackle marathon feat

Heather Walker and Harriett Jones from Hunmanby are taking on the London Marathon for a charity supporting vision impaired young people.

LOOK UK is a small charity that supports vision impaired young people aged 11-29 and their families. The charity runs a free online peer-to-peer mentoring scheme, online support groups as well as and face to face well-being events.

Heather and Harriet will be joining a team of 26 runners who are taking on the 26.2 miles for LOOK.

Heather said: “We chose this charity as we have many friends and colleagues who are visually impaired.

“We also discovered that LOOK has a holiday flat in Scarborough for families affected, to offer respite so we thought it would be nice to put something back into our hometown.

“We are committed to raise £1,500 each which we have enjoyed by doing various fundraising events including a craft fayre, car boot and garage sales and packing bags at a local supermarket.”

LOOK director Charlotte Carson said: “Our team of amazing London marathon runners are our beating heart.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harriet-jones11 to donate to the cause.