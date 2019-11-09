2nd Battalion, Alexandra, Princess of Wales's Own Yorkshire Regiment, on parade at Burniston Barracks, Scarborough, on their return to England from South Africa, July 1909

IN PICTURES: 24 images of The Green Howards and other regiments on the Yorkshire Coast

The archives of the Green Howards Regimental Museum hold over century of photographic treasures, we chose some of the best shots to show the Yorkshire Coast's military history.

The photographs show proud soldiers captured in smart uniforms, on parade, a group hard at work at the Sea Life Centre and football teams and other groupings from over 110 years of military life.

The 5th Territorial Force Battalion, marching along Marine Drive, during Annual Camp, Scarborough, 1912

The 5th Territorial Force Battalion, marching along Marine Drive, during Annual Camp, Scarborough, 1912
Colours and trophies of the 5th Battalion, at Skelder Camp, Whitby, 1937

Colours and trophies of the 5th Battalion, at Skelder Camp, Whitby, 1937
4th Battalion, The Green Howards, 'A' Company working with radio equipment at Annual Camp, Selly Hill Camp, Whitby,Yorks, 7th-14th August 1948

4th Battalion, The Green Howards, 'A' Company working with radio equipment at Annual Camp, Selly Hill Camp, Whitby,Yorks, 7th-14th August 1948
1st Battalion, Freedom March, Bridlington, 1953, RSM Raynor, Captain Davis

1st Battalion, Freedom March, Bridlington, 1953, RSM Raynor, Captain Davis
