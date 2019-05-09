Magic Circle honour for Hunmanby man

A Hunmanby resident was appointed president of the Northern Magic Circle during the recent convention in Harrogate.

Roy Field, 79, no longer performs regularly, but is now a magical historian and writes regular columns for magic magazines in the UK and the USA.

In 2017 he was given the Merit Award for his writings by the International Brotherhood of Magicians.

Mr Field is also an associate Inner Member of the Magic Circle in London and is a past President of magical societies in Leeds, Derby and York.

The Northern Magic Circle comprises individual members plus affiliated magic clubs covering the whole of the north of England from Derbyshire to the Scottish borders.

It is open to professional and amateur magicians and others seriously interested in magic, is regarded very much in the magic world as a very friendly society, and holds an annual magic convention along with various seminars.

Mr Field said: “The names on the presidential badge are people I looked up to when I was a young magician in my home town of Leeds.

“I never thought then that my name would one day be also there.”