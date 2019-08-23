10-year-old Aiden plans daring fundraiser for Filey sea cadets

A 10-year-old boy has set himself a daring challenge to raise funds for Filey Sea Cadets.

Aiden Phillips, from Scarborough, a junior cadet at Filey, plans to cross the Infinity Bridge at Honister Slate Mine in the Lake District to raise money to put towards a replacement minibus for his cadet unit.

Filey sea cadets.

The bridge, which takes it name because the end often can’t be seen when crossing, is the longest of its kind in Britain and is strung across a gorge 1,500 feet above the valley floor.

Aiden has to wait until weather permits the crossing but plans to complete his challenge before the end of August.

Danielle Phillips, Aiden’s auntie who will cross the bridge with him, said: “Filey Sea Cadets are fantastic and they open up so many different opportunities for the children who attend.

The infinity bridge challenge at Honister.

“Aiden absolutely loves going and would love to be able to give a little something back.

“Any donations, no matter how small, will be very greatly appreciated.”

Filey Sea Cadets launched an appeal in May to raise £5,000 towards the cost of a new minibus in addition to a grant gifted by the national organisation. Their current vehicle is in need of replacement due to increased maintenance costs and required repairs.

The appeal said: “The minibus is undoubtedly the most valued piece of equipment we have, it’s not only used to transport the cadets to events all over the country but it is also used to get the boats down to the launching area on the beach.

“On top of all that we regularly lend the minibus to other local charities when they need additional transport.”

The Sea Cadets are a national charity that teach life skills to children aged 10 to 18.

Donations can be made through Aiden’s Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/aiden-phillips

