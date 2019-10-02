22 Royal visits to the Yorkshire Coast from 1869 to 2018.

The Yorkshire coast has hosted many royal visits over the years - from the Queen opening Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre to Prince Charles and Camilla munching fish and chips in Bridlington.

How many of these occasions do you remember and which Royals would you like to see visit next?

The Queen arrived in town with Prince Phillip by Royal train before opening the newly refurbished Open Air Theatre. She also visited Hares Leap farm shop and ate lunch at The Blacksmiths Arms in Cloughton.

1. Queen Elizabeth - May 2010

Prince Charles took a tour of the Rotunda Museum which was undergoing a multi-million pound restoration. Whilst there he added mortar to a commemorative stone on the outside of the building which marked his visit.

2. Prince Charles - September 2007

The Princess Royal visited to officially open the Wykeham Training Centre. Here she is introduced to Scarborough Mayor Herbert Tindall.

3. Princess Anne - October 2006

Prince Phillip visits Scalby Lodge stables during a tour of the town with the Queen. He says hello to Lady Anapurna.

4. Prince Phillip - May 1975

