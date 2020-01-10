A Christmas Masquerade brings festive success to Castle Howard

Castle Howard’s latest offering, A Christmas Masquerade, brought plenty of seasonal spirit with over 67,000 visitors attending the estate for the 2019 Christmas season. the busiest ever festive opening for the North Yorkshire stately home.

The figures have been released as the house closes for the winter. Teams are now busy removing dozens of Christmas trees, including the 26 ft tree which dominated the Great Hall – and tens of thousands of decorations and baubles that graced every room as part of Charlotte Lloyd Webber’s A Christmas Masquerade.

Castle Howard's Christmas event is always popular

“It has been a superb year, and a real credit to those involved in making Castle Howard the most festive place to visit throughout November and December,” commented Chief Executive Officer, John Hoy. “For the first time, the House stayed open into the New Year, closing on Sunday January 5 and enabling us to welcome over 5,000 additional visitors.”

Alongside the stunning Christmas decorations, family traditions continued to be honoured with a host of opportunities to meet Father Christmas, more Twilight Evenings than ever before and Santa Paws took up residence in the Estate’s Garden Centre to greet well behaved dogs of all breeds and sizes.

The good weather throughout the seven week opening allowed families to enjoy Skelf Island, Castle Howard's new adventure playground, as part of the Christmas experience.

The playground launched in July 2019 and may be one of the reasons the Friends of Castle Howard membership scheme has seen a staggering 48% growth throughout 2019.

Although the House will now remain closed until 21st March, the grounds, woodlands and Skelf Island adventure playground remain open throughout the winter.

For more information, visit www.castlehoward.co.uk