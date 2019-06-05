Bridlington Coastguard and Filey lifeboat crews rescue stranded boat

Bridlington Coastguard and Filey lifeboat crews have today rescued a small boat when it encountered engine trouble.

The vessel left Scarborough in the early hours to travel to Bridlington for repair work.

However, the boat encountered engine trouble off Filey Brigg and called for assistance from HM Coastguard at 5.17am.

The Coastguard then requested assistance from the Filey All Weather Lifeboat, who towed the boat to Bridlington Harbour where both crews worked to moor it.

No one was injured.

