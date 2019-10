Sam Littlewood captured this excellent image of the fishing boats in Filey during a recent visit to the beach.

The boats help frame a wonderful sun scene as the orange rays permeate the clouds.

Would you like to see your great photograph featured in the paper? If the answer is ‘yes’ then send it to newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk along with a brief description of the image and your contact details. The reporters look forward to seeing your photos.